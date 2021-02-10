Iran eyeing permanent membership in EEU

“This union has connected all regional countries and established a free trade zone. Iran has started talks for becoming a permanent member of the union and preparations for our permanent membership will be carried out in the next two weeks,” he said on Wednesday upon arrival in Tehran from Moscow.

He noted that the visit was paid upon the official invitation of his Russian counterpart, adding, “This trip was an opportunity to discuss regional, economic, and parliamentary issues.”

The most important feature of this visit was the message of the Islamic Revolution Leader to the Russian government, Ghalibaf said. “Leader stressed long-term and strategic coordination and agreements with Russia. Of course, the message had other aspects such as economic and political ties as well as future of ties and policies between Iran and Russia.”

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Iran’s export to Russia has increased by %40, and a financial-trade hub is set to be established to follow up bilateral customs agreements, the Parliament Speaker added.

