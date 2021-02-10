  1. Politics
Feb 10, 2021, 10:00 PM

Iranian inmates in Iraq to be handed over to Tehran: official

Iranian inmates in Iraq to be handed over to Tehran: official

TEHRAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) – Chairman of Iran's Prisons Organization says the Iranian prisoners held in Iraq will be pardoned or will be handed over to Iran to spend their remaining jail term in their own country's prisons.

 Mohammad Mehdi Hajmohammadi, the Chairman of Iran's Prisons Organization, who is accompanying the Head of the Judiciary on his trip to the neighboring country of Iraq, said that joint efforts have been made to follow up on the issue of prisoners on both sides.

The Iranian official said that the authorities on the two sides are resolutely trying to pardon or extradite their prisoners, adding it has been stressed that the Iranian prisoners held in Iraq will be pardoned or will be handed over to Iran to spend their remaining jail term in their own country's prisons. 

KI/FNA13991122000599

News Code 169792
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News