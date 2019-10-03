Assassination plot on Maj. Gen. Soleimani ‘foiled’

Several years of orchestrating and planning of Hebrew-Arabic intelligence services for assassinating Chief Commander of IRGC Quds brigade, General Soleimani as well as creating religious war was foiled, he added.

He made the remarks on Thu. in 23rd Supreme Assembly of IRGC Commanders and said, “after the failure of various seditions and conspiracies to surrender Islamic Republic of Iran, launch of bipolar war and resistance as well as its counterproductive effects, enemies of the Islamic Revolution and noble nation of Islamic Iran sought to materialize their malicious objectives in southeast part of the country during Muharram and Fatemiyah mourning ceremonies but they failed thanks to the vigilant security and intelligence forces of the country as well as measures taken by IRGC’s Ground Forces.”

Frustrated by their inability to act in an anti-security move, they [enemies] operated their vicious plan orchestrated for several years to assassinate Chief Commander of IRGC Quds brigade, General Soleimani in order to target him inside the country and in Kerman province, Hojjatoleslam Taeb stated.

