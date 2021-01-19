Iran Army launches wargame along southern shores

The drill is underway along the Makran coasts, along the Sea of Oman, with the participation of airborne units, special forces and rapid reaction brigades, and the presence of Army Chief Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Army Ground Force Chief Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari and other senior military officials.

According to General Heidari, the offensive wargame will involve rapid reaction units and mobile and offense brigades.

He said the troops attending the drill will be receiving logistical and combat support from the Air Force and the Army Ground Force Airborne Division in the coastal zones.

The Army Ground Force chief noted that the main purpose of the war game is to evaluate the mobility and offense power of the rapid reaction brigades and corps and the mobile offense units of the Army Ground Force.

