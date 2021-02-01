Iranian FM calls on citizens to avoid traveling Myanmar

Saeed Khatibzadeh made the remarks on Monday following the recent developments in Myanmar and recommended fellow countrymen to refrain from traveling to Myanmar until proper health and security conditions are provided.

Turning to the latest situation of Iranians living in Myanmar, he said, “The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Thailand, which has been designated as an accreditation in Myanmar, has been in contact with the few Iranian citizens in the country during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and has helped them leave Myanmar.”

The last remaining citizen in Myanmar is an Iranian woman, he said, adding, “Iranian Embassy is trying to ensure her health and safety and help her leave Myanmar."

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Khatibzadeh recommended Iranian compatriots to refrain from traveling to this country until appropriate health and security conditions are provided.

He also advised other Iranian citizens who may be in Myanmar to inform the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Thailand about their situation in order to be provided with necessary assistance.

After the detention of Leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior government leaders on Monday, Myanmar's powerful military has taken control of the country in a coup and declared a state of emergency.

