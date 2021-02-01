  1. Politics
Hezbollah downs, controls Israeli drone inside Lebanon

Hezbollah downs, controls Israeli drone inside Lebanon

TEHRAN, Feb. 01 (MNA) – Lebanon’s Islamic Resistance has downed and controlled an Israeli drone conducting an espionage mission over Lebanon’s southern town of Blida.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Hezbollah Resistance movement announced, “This morning, February 1, 2021, the Islamic Resistance shot down a drone belonging to the Israeli enemy that penetrated the Lebanese airspace outside the town of Blida," Al-Manar TV reported.

The statement added that the Resistance fighters controlled the drone in the outskirts of Blida town.

Sky News also quoted the Israeli regime’s army confirming the crash of their surveillance drone inside Lebanon.

The Israeli army claimed that they were not worried about the leakage information from the captured drone.

It is worth noting that the Zionist enemy has recently intensified its violations of the Lebanese airspace in the context of its ongoing spy operations.

