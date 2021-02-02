Resistance forces down Zionist drone in Gaza

Palestinian resistance forces this morning managed to take control of an Israeli spy drone in southern Gaza.

Zionist regime military expert Amir Bukhbout confirmed the news in an interview with the Hebrew-language news site Vala, saying that this is the third Israeli army drone to be shot down in Gaza and Lebanon in the past week.

Yesterday, Lebanon's Hezbollah announced that its fighters had managed to down and control an Israeli drone conducting an espionage mission over Lebanon’s southern town of Blida.

