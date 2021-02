According to the Ma'an news agency, Palestinian resistance fighters shot down the Israeli regime’s drone in Beit Hanoun, the Gaza Strip, on Sunday night.

The UAV has reportedly been transferred to a safe place.

Official sources in the Gaza Strip have not yet commented on the details of the report, but the Israeli regime’s army has officially confirmed the downing of the drone, claiming that there is no concern that its information could be compromised.

