Israeli regime warplanes violate Lebanese airspace again

Some media sources reported that Israeli fighter jets flew over southern Lebanon and broke the sound barrier over these areas on Saturday.

Al-Nour Station reported today (Saturday) that Israeli fighter jets broke the sound barrier in the southern airspace of Lebanon after flying over most of Lebanon's coastal areas.

The news sites "Yasour", "Unews" also quoted the reporter of Hezbollah "Al-Manar" TV as announcing the news of the violation of Lebanese airspace by the Zionist regime warplanes.

Less than two weeks ago, the Lebanese army issued a statement announcing the violation of the country's airspace and territorial waters by the Zionist regime of Israel.

Lebanon has so far appealed to the United Nations over the violations of its airspace by the Zionist regime's warplanes.

