Capabilities of Axis of Resistance, Armed Forces increased

Paying tribute to martyrs of Kerman province on Monday, Major General Mohamad Bagheri said, “Today, next to the tomb of Martyr General Soleimani, we had the opportunity to renew the pact to continue his path and avenge his blood.”

He went on to say, “The school of Martyr Soleimani is in fact the school of Islam, the school of the Islamic Revolution, the school of Holy Defense, the school of Resistance and the school of war with the United States and Zionist Regime, and this school continues and is pursued more strongly than before.”

"During a year that General Soleimani is not among us, the blessing of his blood has caused a significant growth in the capability of the Resistance Axis and the armed forces", Bagheri said, adding that today, the killers of Martyr Soleimani have gone to the dustbin of history.

The criminals will pay the price for their crime, and the Zionist regime is in a state of confusion and destruction, he added.

RHM/5135946