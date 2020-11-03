Enemies must await revenge for Gen. Soleimani

Speaking in a webinar of the 34th International Islamic Unity Conference, Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri said that enemies “must await a revenge at the level of the great names of General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.”

The two Resistance Front’s commanders were assassinated by US terrorist forces in Baghdad back in January 2020. Iran vowed a ‘harsh revenge’ after the assassination and some days later, the IRGC launched a missile strike against Ain Assad airbase in Iraq.

“The brutal assassination of Ghasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in the darkness of the night and under the direct order of criminal US regime is a clear indication of the fight against Islam and a confirmation of state terrorism,” said Bagheri.

Iranians and non-Iranians loved General Soleimani because he had devoted his life to Islam and fighting against ISIL and Takifiri terrorist groups, added the Major General.

He noted that the Islamic Ummah is currently at a critical juncture, mentioning the normalization of the Israeli regime as an example. “Some heads of the Islamic countries have taken audacity to a level that they are clinging to the rope of evil America and have stabbed on the back of the Islamic Ummah by normalizing relations with the Zionist regime.”

The solution for this situation, Bagheri stressed, is nothing but unity of the Muslim world. “Enemies of Islam gain the most benefit from the difference among the Islamic Ummah and we should put realization of unity top on our agenda.”

Elsewhere, he said that the ‘savagery’ of the US is being demonstrated now as the severe economic sanctions have hampered efforts to provide the Iranian nation with required medicine amidst the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

