Rouhani inaugurates 20 water, electricity projects in S Iran

These projects are reportedly worth 26.67 trillion rials (about $116 million).

The projects include a desalination project with a capacity of 20,000 cubic meters in Bandar Abbas, increasing the capacity of the steam unit of Bandar Abbas power plant with a capacity of 115 MW, unit no.1 of Qeshm combined cycle power plant with a capacity of 170 MW, water supply to Bashagard city, 7 power distribution and electricity transmission projects, 7 projects of distribution of low-pressure network, and water supply and transfer plan to "Shamil" greenhouse network among others.

The projects seek reducing energy losses and increasing reliability by using modern equipment, increasing the safety and stability of the power network, and as a result, the satisfaction of people and subscribers with electricity services.

