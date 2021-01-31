  1. Video
Jan 31, 2021, 2:41 PM

VIDEO: Ten-Day Dawn ceremonies celebrated in Astara port

VIDEO: Ten-Day Dawn ceremonies celebrated in Astara port

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – With the sound of ships horns and a parade of vessels in Astara port, Gilan province, the anniversary of the historic arrival of the late founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA) to Iran was celebrated.

Download 50 MB

     

     

News Code 169293

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 6 =

    Most Viewed