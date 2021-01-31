https://en.mehrnews.com/news/169293/ Jan 31, 2021, 2:41 PM News Code 169293 Video Video Jan 31, 2021, 2:41 PM VIDEO: Ten-Day Dawn ceremonies celebrated in Astara port TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – With the sound of ships horns and a parade of vessels in Astara port, Gilan province, the anniversary of the historic arrival of the late founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA) to Iran was celebrated. Download 50 MB News Code 169293 کپی شد Tags Islamic Revolution Celebration Anniversary Related News Leader attends Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini Rouhani inaugurates major power, water projects Ayat. Khamenei's visit to Imam Khomeini Mausoleum
