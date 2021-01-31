Syrians rise up against US militias in northern Deir ez-Zor

Syrian sources, including SANA, reported widespread protests by residents of areas controlled by US-backed forces in Deir ez-Zor.

Residents of a town in the northern suburbs of Deir ez-Zor staged mass demonstrations against US-affiliated militants on Sunday.

Demonstrators blocked the main roads to protest the abduction of several young Syrians in the area by US-backed militants.

A few minutes ago, Syrian sources reported that militias affiliated with the American occupiers have shot protesters who were tired of the actions of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

As reported, Washington-affiliated militias are blocking the access of Syrian people to water, food, and other necessities.

