Jan 31, 2021, 3:44 PM

Syrians rise up against US militias in northern Deir ez-Zor

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – Residents of a town in northern Deir ez-Zor province rose up on Sunday against the actions of US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

Syrian sources, including SANA, reported widespread protests by residents of areas controlled by US-backed forces in Deir ez-Zor.

Residents of a town in the northern suburbs of Deir ez-Zor staged mass demonstrations against US-affiliated militants on Sunday.

Demonstrators blocked the main roads to protest the abduction of several young Syrians in the area by US-backed militants.

A few minutes ago, Syrian sources reported that militias affiliated with the American occupiers have shot protesters who were tired of the actions of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

As reported, Washington-affiliated militias are blocking the access of Syrian people to water, food, and other necessities.

