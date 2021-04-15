Iran increases missile range according to threat types

Brigadier General Hossein Dehghan, former Iranian defense minister, who currently serves as a military adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Republic, made the remarks in a recent interview with Yemeni al-Masirah TV.

"Any hostile move will be met with a tough and practical response at due time and place so that [the enemy] will no longer repeat its move. Iran is fully prepared to face any threat or aggression, and our forces are monitoring all hostile movements," Gen. Dehghan warned the enemies.

The former Iranian defense minister ruled out any possibility of negotiations on Iran's missiles, saying "Iran's missile power is a red line and cannot be negotiated. That is it."

"Increasing the range of Iranian missiles is related to threats, and we increase the range of our missiles according to the types of threats we face," the military adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Republic further added.

He went on to say that Iran sees no restrictions on developing its weapons apart from weapons of mass destruction (WMDs), which it does not seek to acquire.

He continued to touch upon the recent act of sabotage at Iran's Natanz nuclear site, which the Israeli regime was blamed for by Iran, saying that "It does not matter who claims responsibility for or denies the attack on Natanz. What matters is that the attack took place within the framework of the Hebrew-Arab-American triangle and that the United States cannot deny responsibility for it."

Gen. Dehghan also pointed to recent attacks against Iranian ships, saying that the enemies sought "to create an atmosphere of tension and war, and if there is a reaction from the other side, that would be a natural reaction."

The military advisor to the Leader also said that Iran will continue its military advisory role in Syria at the request of the Syrian government.

He also touched upon the recent announcement of 60% uranium enrichment by Tehran, saying that "Iran's action to increase the enrichment to 60% is not a threat to the regional countries, and on the contrary, we do not consider these countries a threat to us. The presence of foreign powers in the region is the cause of all the problems and tensions."

He also asserted that "Our defense capability is in the interest of the region and will not be against Islamic countries."

The former Iranian defense minister went on to say that "Saudi Arabia is not our enemy, but if it makes mischievous movements within the framework of the Arab-Western-Zionist coalition, then our perception of them will change."

The senior military advisor to Iran's Leader also pointed to the Yemeni crisis, saying that "The oppressed people of Yemen are under blockade and face starvation and are subject to brutal attacks." He concluded by saying that "All humanity must react to this catastrophe."

KI/FNA14000126000480