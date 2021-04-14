Rouhani stresses need to continue Tehran-Ankara coop.

Speaking in a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recept Tayyip Erdogan on Wed., Rouhani expressed his hope for the successful holding of Iran-Turkey Joint Economic Commission next month as a roadmap for economic and trade relations between the two countries and stressed the need to continued Tehran-Ankara regional cooperation.

President Rouhani congratulated government and people of Turkey on the arrival of auspicious month of Ramadan and stated that relations between the two countries have been established based on friendship and intimacy and development of cooperation between Iran and Turkey can help strengthen friendly relations and play a better role in the region.

Rouhani termed sincere and friendly relations with Turkey as a neighboring and Muslim country ‘of great importance for Iran’ and emphasized on developing and deepening of relations with this country in various political, economic and trade fields.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the plans outlined for holding 28th Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between Iran and Turkey in May 2021 and termed Joint Commission as a roadmap for economic and trade relations between the two countries.

He then expressed hope that successful holding of this meeting would further promote cooperation in the fields of energy, transportation and trade and commodity exchanges between the two countries.

Turkish president, for his turn, congratulated the arrival of holy month of Ramadan to the government and people of Iran and emphasized the serious determination of Ankara for developing and deepening amicable-friendly relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He also expressed his satisfaction with the cooperation and collaboration of the two countries of Iran and Turkey even during the spread of coronavirus global pandemic.

