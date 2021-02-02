Erdogan says it is time to discuss new constitution

If Turkey's ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party reaches consensus with its partner in People's Alliance, then an "action for drafting a new constitution in upcoming period" is possible, Anadolu quoted Erdogan as saying after a Cabinet meeting at the presidential complex.

Underlining that the constitutional works must be done in a transparent manner, Erdogan said the final text must be presented to the discretion of the nation.

In parliamentary votes and elections, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) cooperates with the ruling AK Party under their People’s Alliance, formed ahead of the June 2018 general elections.

“No matter how much we change, it is not possible to erase the signs of coup and tutelage that have been inserted into the spirit of the constitution”, Erdogan said according to Reuters, adding he was upset that previous such attempts had foundered over the main opposition’s “uncompromising stance”.

MAH/AA/PR