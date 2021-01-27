Indian envoy hails Iran's socio-political stability

Gaddam Dharmendra, Ambassador of the Republic of India to Tehran, met with Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Special Assistant to the Iranian Parliament’s Speaker and Director General of International Affairs of the Parliament.

Relations between Tehran and New Delhi have always been in a friendly and growing manner, said Amir Abdollahian in this meeting, expressing hope to see further development of relations, regardless of the unconstructive behavior of others.

Reviewing the parliamentary, political, and economic cooperation between the two countries, he described the prospect of the cooperation as positive.

Referring to the central and constructive role of the Republic of Iran in the region, Amir Abdollahian stated that Iran has always extended its hand of friendship and cooperation to friendly countries and all neighbors.

The Indian Ambassador, for his part, described Iran as a country with socio-political stability, saying that Iran emphasizes sustainable security in the region and plays an important role in this regard.

Cooperation between Iran and India at the regional and international levels reflects the commonality of the two countries in regional and global spheres, he added.

Talks between the two countries especially at the level of parliamentary speakers are influential and important in relations between the two countries, the Indian envoy also said.

