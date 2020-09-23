Tunisia always played a positive role in addressing IW issues

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in his meeting with the outgoing Tunisian envoy to Iran Tarek Bettaieb on Wednesday.

In this bilateral meeting, Amir-Abdollahian congratulated the government and nation of brotherly and Muslim country of Tunisia on the formation of new government and parliament.

He further reiterated that Tunisia has always played constructive and positive role in addressing issues of the Islamic world.

He pointed to the role of parliaments of the two countries of Iran and Tunisia in developing and enhancing bilateral cooperation and emphasized the need for establishment of Iran-Tunisia Parliamentary Friendship Group.

With the formation of Iran-Tunisia Parliamentary Friendship Group, Amir-Abdollahian expressed his hope that the two countries will witness a new chapter in developing and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran are closely following the developments of the friendly and brotherly country of Tunisia, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized solidarity of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Tunisia with the Palestinian people and thanked positions adopted by the Tunisian government and parliament in support of the oppressed Palestinian people as well as condemning ties normalization of some Arab countries with the Zionist regime.

Outgoing Tunisian Ambassador to Iran Tarek Bettaieb, for his part, pointed to the historical and friendly relations between the two countries of Iran and Tunisia and added, “Expansion of friendly ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran is of paramount importance for his respective country.”

Republic of Tunisia attaches great importance to its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, the ambassador reiterated.

He pointed to the Holy Al-Quds as first Qibla of Muslims and added, “We will not allow the rights of the oppressed Palestinian people to be violated.”

In this meeting, the two sides discussed ways to develop parliamentary relations at various levels and emphasized the dialogue between representatives of the two countries to improve level of relations between the two countries.

MA/5031598