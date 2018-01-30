Trump's sabotage to undermine JCPOA 'inadmissible'

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – Chairman of Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Alaeddin Boroujerdi condemned on Monday Trump's disruptive acts against JCPOA.

Speaking in a meeting with Indian Ambassador to Tehran Saurabh Kumar on Monday, Boroujerdi, referring to good relations between Iran and India, said that the two countries have massive capacity to develop ties and partnerships that should be well exploited.

He also emphasized the importance of parliamentary relations between the two countries, adding that the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iranian Parliament supports the development of relations and cooperation between the two countries in various fields of interest.

Boroujerdi also said that the exchange of visits by the two countries' officials plays an important role in the development of friendly relations between the two sides.

He expressed his satisfaction with the cooperation of the two countries, especially in the Chabahar port, saying "we hope the two countries will be able to cooperate more in the economic, commercial, banking and energy fields."

Saurabh Kumar, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with the growing trend of bilateral exchanges and cooperation, saying expansion of ties in various fields with Iran is of great importance for his country.

"The government and the parliament of India is examining more on the expansion of parliamentary ties with Iran," he said, while stressing Iran's commitment to its commitments under JCPOA.

Kumar noted that Iran and India can take steps to secure the interests of the two nations, with the support of the Iranian Parliament in various fields of interest.

