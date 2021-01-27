Iran raps Germany for role in arming Saddam with chem. weapon

Speaking during the meeting of UN Disarmament Conference in Geneva on Tuesday, Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh pointed to the history of Germany in equipping former Iraqi deposed dictator Saddam Hussein with chemical weapons and said that Federal Government of Germany is responsible for taking serious investigation into this issue.

He emphasized that all real and legal entities that in any way participated in arming the former Iraqi dictator with chemical weapons are complicit in Saddam's war crimes and that this issue will not be forgotten with elapse of time.

Welcoming the remarks of German representative, who claimed that he is following up the case of German companies involved in the sale of chemical elements to Saddam's regime, Baghaei Hamaneh stressed that Islamic Republic of Iran will never ignore planning and pursuing this blatant oppression and expects the German government to inform public about the result of its research including role of official authorities of this country in terms of negligence and guilt in the transfer of illegal chemicals to former Iraqi government under Saddam Hussein.

MA/FNA13991108000060