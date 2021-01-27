Zionists to speed up their collapse in case of miscalculation

Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi made the remarks on Wednesday, noting that the recent threats made by the Chief of Staff of the Zionist Army are just psychological warfare.

He went on to say that if the Zionist regime makes any mistakes, the Islamic Republic will destroy their missile bases as well as Haifa and Tel Aviv.

According to Shekarchi, the Zionist regime is not yet aware of all the military capabilities of Iran. Tehran is able to destroy Tel Aviv in the shortest possible time and any miscalculation of the Zionist will accelerate their destruction, he said.

He further said that Iran's nuclear energy facilities are completely peaceful, underlining that Tehran does not seek to produce and maintain nuclear weapons.

The Spokesman also highlighted that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic are capable enough to defend the Iranian territory.

