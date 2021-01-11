Pompeo accuses Iran of violating Chemical Weapons Convention

In a tweet, Mike Pompeo wrote, "The U.S. also declassified information on Iran's use of chemical weapons."

Pompeo went on to link to a report released by the US State Department last summer on countries' adherence to the Chemical Weapons Convention, accusing Iran of sending chemical weapons to Libya in the 1980s.

Also, in this report, Iran is accused of using chemical weapons during the war with Iraq.

This is while, during the eight years of the imposed war, Iranian fighters were repeatedly attacked with chemical weapons provided to Baghdad by Western countries.

In reaction to Pompeo's claim about the use of chemical weapons by Iran, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh also said, "The United States is the country that tried to blame Iran for the Halabja tragedy when it happened, but they knew very well what crime Saddam had committed against Iran and our dear Kurds. This is the country that in the last days is doing its best to distort the facts."

"The United States is a partner in Saddam Hussein's chemical crimes against Iran and our country is a major victim of chemical weapons," he stressed.

ZZ/5119368