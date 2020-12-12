West should abandon politicizing in dealing with chem. weapon

Speaking in a meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Fri. with the subject of “Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons on Syria”. Majid Takht-Ravanchi called on western countries to abandon politicizing in dealing with these types of weapons.

The politicization of chemical weapons’ issues undermines the credibility of the Convention and Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and the West must end its unprofessional and politically-motivated procedures, he added.

Islamic Republic of Iran is the main victim of the widespread use of chemical weapons in the contemporary period that Western countries helped Iraqi deposed dictator Saddam Hussein to produce it, he said, adding, “When he (Saddam) used these weapons extensively against Iranian citizens and then Iraqis, no action was taken against him.”

As a result, Iran is more aware than any other country of both the inhuman nature of these weapons and harmful political effects of dealing with them, Ravanchi highlighted.

Therefore, Islamic Republic of Iran condemns the use of chemical weapons by anyone, in any place, time and under any circumstances, and calls for full, effective and non-discriminatory implementation of the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and strengthens the credibility of the organization, he added.

Iran's Permanent Representative to the United Nations added that it was "very regrettable" that in recent years, Western countries have been pursuing their own political intentions in the UN Security Council and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to advance their goals in relation to Syria's chemical case.

MA/IRN84143408