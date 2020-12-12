  1. Politics
Dec 12, 2020, 10:38 AM

Iran UN envoy:

West should abandon politicizing in dealing with chem. weapon

West should abandon politicizing in dealing with chem. weapon

TEHRAN, Dec. 12 (MNA) – Iran’s Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations strongly condemned any use of chemical weapon, urging the western countries to abandon politicizing in dealing with these types of weapons.

Speaking in a meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Fri. with the subject of “Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons on Syria”. Majid Takht-Ravanchi called on western countries to abandon politicizing in dealing with these types of weapons.

The politicization of chemical weapons’ issues undermines the credibility of the Convention and Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and the West must end its unprofessional and politically-motivated procedures, he added.

Islamic Republic of Iran is the main victim of the widespread use of chemical weapons in the contemporary period that Western countries helped Iraqi deposed dictator Saddam Hussein to produce it, he said, adding, “When he (Saddam) used these weapons extensively against Iranian citizens and then Iraqis, no action was taken against him.”

As a result, Iran is more aware than any other country of both the inhuman nature of these weapons and harmful political effects of dealing with them, Ravanchi highlighted.

Therefore, Islamic Republic of Iran condemns the use of chemical weapons by anyone, in any place, time and under any circumstances, and calls for full, effective and non-discriminatory implementation of the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and strengthens the credibility of the organization, he added.

Iran's Permanent Representative to the United Nations added that it was "very regrettable" that in recent years, Western countries have been pursuing their own political intentions in the UN Security Council and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to advance their goals in relation to Syria's chemical case.

MA/IRN84143408

News Code 167043

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 14 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News