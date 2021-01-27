Zarif describes talks with Armenian officials as productive

In a tweet on Wednesday, Mohammad Javad Zarif said, “Productive consultations with Armenian PM and FM. Reviewed common regional challenges & opportunities following recent conflict."

"Agreed on further strengthening bilateral ties & regional cooperation - incl on connectivity projects: turning old rivalries into future synergies,” he added.

Mohammad Javad Zarif, who arrived in Yerevan on Wednesday for the third destination of his trip to the region, met and held talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his Armenian counterpart Ara Aivazian.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest regional issues, as well as bilateral cooperation.

