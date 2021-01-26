Iran, Brazil hold 10th round of bilateral talks

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Brazilian counterpart held the tenth round of bilateral talks via videoconference on Monday.

During the virtual event, which was also attended by the ambassadors of the two countries, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations in the political and economic arena.

The diplomats further conferred on regional and international cooperation and exchanged views on the expansion of economic relations.

The ninth round of Iran-Brazil bilateral talks was held in Tehran in 2016.

