Zarif:

'Sustainable peace lies in inclusive regional arrangements'

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) – After his visits with Azeri officials, the Iranian FM Zarif in a tweet on Monday noted that sustainable peace lies in inclusive regional arrangements.

"Just finished extensive and very fruitful conversations in Baku on bilateral ties & regional cooperation with @presidentaz, DPM Shahin Mustafayev & FM @bayramov_jeyhun," he tweeted.

"Recipe for sustainable peace lies in inclusive regional arrangements - incl. transit corridors benefiting all," Zarif added.

Zarif arrived in Baku late on Sunday as part of a regional tour that will also take him to other countries including Russia later.

He held talks with Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, and other high-ranking Azri officials.

Zarid and the accompanying delegation were welcomed in Baku International Airport by a number of Azerbaijan political officials and Iran's Ambassador in Baku Abbas Mousavi.

