FM Zarif says to consult about six-party regional coop.

Speaking among reporters in Baku on Monday, the visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif evaluated the outcome of his visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan ‘constructive and positive’ and stated that his visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan is the outset of a regional tour in the Caucasus region to discuss strengthening peace and stability in the region as well as expansion of bilateral relations.

In recent months, “We have had very good cooperation with the Republic of Azerbaijan on the issue of mutual concerns. Drastic measures were taken in the past months to settle regional problems and in this regard, we witnessed the recent visit of Deputy Foreign Ministry Seyyed Abbas Araghchi to the Republic of Azerbaijan and some regional countries. Today, during my meetings with the Azerbaijani officials, I followed up both issues (bilateral issues and regional issues).”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zarif pointed to his today’s meeting with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and added, “A very important and useful meeting was held with Azerbaijan President Aliyev. In this meeting, we discussed regional initiatives and methods of cooperation in various fields multilaterally in this strategic region and cooperation in other areas, including energy, with the cooperation of other countries that will lead to strengthening peace and stability in the region.”

Regarding the bilateral cooperation, effective decisions were adopted in Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Commission meeting, he said, adding, “We also consulted about rebuilding the liberated regions.”

Zarif also referred to the multilateral cooperation in the region and significance of this issue for the Islamic Republic of Iran and added, “In the course of my visit to Russia, Armenia, Georgia and Turkey, I will talk about six-party regional cooperation as well as other regional cooperation.”

