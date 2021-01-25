Pessimistic views on JCPOA should not be taken for granted

Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said that pessimistic views on Iran’s nuclear deal JCPOA, should be ignored and not to be paid due attention.

In a tweet on Monday, Ulyanov wrote, “There is no room for pessimists, as of today, but we should not take their views on #Iran and #JCPOA for granted.”

Ulyanov tweeted in reaction to a tweet written by Elijah J. Magnier a political analyst, residing in Brussels, who is a veteran correspondent in the military arena who participated in some wars such as Iran-Iraq, Lebanon and Syria.

In his tweet, Magnier claimed that US President Joe Biden will not honor the #Iran nuclear deal. This will help Iran to become stronger.

US President Joe Biden in his election campaign had promised that if he wins the election, he will mull over returning to JCPOA with no condition.

