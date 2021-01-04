  1. Politics
Iran’s nuclear program fully transparent, verifiable

TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna noted that Iran’s nuclear program is fully transparent and verifiable.

In a tweet on Monday, Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, “We aren’t enthusiastic about further deviation of Tehran from its commitments under #JCPOA. But there is nothing to overdramatise. The nuclear programme remains fully transparent and verifiable. We should focus on means to restore comprehensive implementation of the nuclear deal.”

Iran has started the process of producing uranium with 20% enrichment at the Fordow facility, said the government spokesman.

In a brief talk with Mehr News Agency on Monday, Ali Rabiei pointed to Iran’s counteractive plan to enrich uranium to up to 20% purity, saying that the gas injection process into centrifuges started “hours ago” following President Hassan Rouhani’s recent order on the implementation of the plan.

