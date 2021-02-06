  1. Politics
Ulyanov denies claims of US media on Iran's nuclear program

TEHRAN, Feb. 06 (MNA) – Russia's Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna said that the traces of radioactive material left from 20 years ago in Iran's nuclear facilities are not significant.

In a tweet on Saturday, Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, “Diplomats are supposed to think big. Who cares about traces of radioactive material left 20 years ago when #Iran upon its own initiative stopped some experiments. If some diplomats at this critical moment pay extra attention to the past, then all of us face significant problems.”

These remarks came as Wall Street Journal reporter Laurence Norman claimed that IAEA inspectors found traces of radioactive material in Iran’s nuclear facilities in recent months.

