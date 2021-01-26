'Window of opportunity for US, EU not to remain open forever'

"We have not had any talks or contacts with the new US administration so far, and we are still awaiting the official positions of the US administration to clarify on its return to its JCPOA obligations and on the lifting of the illegal sanctions that are an integral part of these obligations," the spox said in a press conference on Tuesday.

"There are currently no plans to negotiate with the United States," he noted," Any progress in this regard will depend on the practical steps taken by the United States to return to its obligations under Resolution 2231."

"Of course, the United States will not have time forever, and the opportunity is very limited, not only for the United States but also for the European members of the JCPOA," Rabeie added.

He expressed hope that before the issues become more complicated, the US government will take practical measures and decisions to prove good faith and build trust.

Regarding the time limit for the UAEA inspectors' access to Iranian nuclear sites, the government spokesman said, "According to the timetable set by the parliamentary law, the first steps of restricting the inspectors related to the Additional Protocol will begin in the first week of March."

He noted that inspections related to the IAEA safeguards regime will remain regular.

HJ/IRN84199457