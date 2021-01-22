  1. Politics
Some regional countries lost four years depending on Trump

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister said that a number of Persian Gulf countries lost four years of cooperating with Iran by depending on the former US President Donald Trump.

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks on Friday, noting that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always sought to have friendly relations with Persian Gulf littoral states.

“This region belongs to all of us and its security is in the interest of all of us," he added.

He expressed the readiness of the Islamic Republic to hold talks with regional countries, underlining that Iranian officials have repeatedly suggested holding dialogue with Persian Gulf countries.

He went on to say that a number of regional countries lost four years depending on the former US President Donald Trump.

“Countries of the Persian Gulf must know that they and Iran will stay in this region and Trump will be gone," he maintained.

