Syrian air defense foils Zionist regime aggression over Hama

Syria’s official news agency SANA, citing an unnamed military source, reported on Friday that “at about four o'clock in the morning, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression with a barrage of missiles coming from the direction of the Lebanese city of Tripoli, aiming at some targets in the vicinity of Hama province,” Press TV reported.

The source added, “Our air defenses confronted the enemy's missiles and downed most of them.”

Syria’s air defenses have in the past intercepted many of the Israeli missiles fired from the occupied territories into the Arab country.

The incident comes days after the Israeli military carried out airstrikes on the eastern city of Dayr al-Zawr as well as the town of al-Bukamal, along the border with Iraq.

Israel frequently targets military positions inside war-ravaged Syria, especially those of Hezbollah resistance movement which has helped Syrian army in its fight against foreign-sponsored Takfiri terrorists.

The Tel Aviv regime mostly keeps quiet about the attacks on Syrian territories which many view as knee-jerk reaction to Syrian government’s increasing success in confronting terrorism in country.

The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups to create havoc in the Arab country.

Israel has been a staunch supporter of the terrorist groups that have violently opposed the government of President Bashar al-Assad since foreign-backed militancy gripped the Arab country back in March 2011.

FA/PR