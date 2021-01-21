Full implementation of JCPOA hinges on lifting Iran sanctions

Iranian Foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that full implementation of Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, strictly depends on lifting sanctions imposed against the country.

Military support for Saudi coalition must be stopped: Spox

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman strongly condemned putting Yemen's Ansarullah on the list of terrorist groups and noted that military support for the Saudi-led coalition must be stopped.

Army Ground Force's ‘Eghtedar-99 Drill’ wrapped up

The Eghtedar (Power)-99 Drill of Iran’s Army Ground Force, which was conducted for two days on the shores of Makran to evaluate mobile attack and rapid reaction brigades ended on Wed. with achieving its predetermined goals.

Ground forces ready to carry out special, combined operations

The commander-in-Chief of the Army Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi announced the Army Ground Forces' full readiness for carrying out special and combined operations.

Iran's crushing response to US 'mistake' beyond imagination

The reciprocal, crushing and destructive strike of the Iran Armed Forces will be beyond imagination, providing a rapid response to any strategic mistake by world arrogant powers and the US regime, General Bagheri said.

Zarif to visit Moscow, Caucasus next week

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif announced that he is scheduled to travel to Baku, Moscow, Yerevan, and Tbilisi next week.

Iran's COVID-19 death toll passes 57,000

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 6,182 COVID-19 infections and 84 deaths due to respiratory disease in the past 24 hours.

CBI gov. informs of partial release of Iranian frozen funds

The governor of the Central Bank of Iran announced on Wed. that some parts of the Iranian frozen assets in foreign banks have been released and the country is consuming them.

Zarif rejects Le Figaro reporter's claims about talks with US

Iranian FM Zarif rejected the claims made by the correspondent of the French daily, Le Figaro, about negotiations of his Iran's envoy to UN Takht-Ravanchi with the US.

