Police seize over 500 kg of narcotics in Semnan province

Police Chief of Semnan province Second Brigadier General Abdollah Hassani made the announcement on Saturday noting that after intelligence operations, the anti-narcotics police forces busted 536 kilograms of opium in a joint operation with police forces of Kerman province.

Based on the United Nations reports, Afghanistan ranks first as the producer of opium and heroin in the world. Iran, being Afghanistan's neighbor, has always been the main route for smuggling narcotics to the Western world.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past decades.

