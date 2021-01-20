Egypt, Qatar resume diplomatic relations

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry announced in a statement on Wednesday that the country and Qatar have resumed diplomatic relations.

Earlier, Cairo announced that the ban on Qatari planes entering Egypt’s airspace had been officially lifted.

The decision comes after signing a reconciliation agreement at a recent meeting of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council in Saudi Arabia which aimed at de-escalation of tension between Qatar and four other Arab countries including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt.

The Four Arab countries severed diplomatic relations with Qatar on June 5, 2017, and in addition to land, air, and sea blockades, imposed a number of conditions such as reducing ties with Tehran and closing Al Jazeera to resume ties.

