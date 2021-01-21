Iranian Embassy condemns deadly suicide bombings in Baghdad

In a statement on Thursday, the Iranian Embassy expressed sympathy with the families of the victims and prayed for souls of the deceased people.

It also expressed Iran's readiness to offer any possible assistance and reiterated the country’s support to the Iraqi security measures to stop terrorist operations.

At least 28 people have been killed and many others wounded in two terrorist attacks in a crowded market in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.

Two assailants detonated their explosive vests inside a market in Baghdad’s Tayaran Square on Thursday, killing the 28 people and wounding 73 others.

