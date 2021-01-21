Baghdad bombing, Netanyahu’s boot-licking have same objective

“From terrorist bombings in Baghdad to Netanyahu's boot-licking—albeit a new boot—all have but one objective: trap another POTUS into spending US blood & treasure to “confront” Iran,” Zarif tweeted on Thursday.

“The cringe-worthy obsequiousness notwithstanding, desperate plotting against Iran will fail again,” the top diplomat stressed.

Zarif’s tweet came few hours after a deadly terrorist attack in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad led to the death and injury of dozens of innocent people.

Two assailants detonated their explosive vests inside a market in Baghdad’s Tayaran Square on Thursday, killing at least 28 people and wounding 73 others.

This is not the first time that Zarif has warned against the Zionist regime’s provocations in the region.

Earlier in January, Zarif warned that Israeli agent provocateurs were planning to provoke a war through attacks on American forces in Iraq, advising former US President Donald Trump to avoid falling in such a “trap.”

“New intelligence from Iraq indicate that Israeli agent-provocateurs are plotting attacks against Americans—putting an outgoing Trump in a bind with a fake casus belli,” the top Iranian diplomat tweeted on January 2.

MNA