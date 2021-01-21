Takfiri terrorism trying to justify foreign presence in Iraq

In a statement on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned terrorist bombings in the Iraqi capital today that killed and injured dozens of innocent Iraqi people.

Expressing deepest commiserations with the Iraqi government, nation and the families of the victims, the spokesman expressed wished prayed for the martyrs of this tragedy wished a speedy recovery for those injured.

Khatibzadeh added, "Takfiri terrorism, taking a fresh breath, has targeted Iraq and is trying to disrupt the peace and stability of this country and provide an excuse for the continued presence of foreigners."

He reiterated the Islamic Republic of Iran's support for the neighboring country’s stability, peace and integrity.

Khatibzadeh also said Tehran backs the Iraqi government and security authorities in arresting and punishing perpetrators of the heinous attack.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to provide any assistance to the Iraqi brothers in the fight against terrorism and extremism,” he concluded.

Two assailants detonated their explosive vests inside a market in Baghdad’s Tayaran Square on Thursday, killing at least 28 people and wounding 73 others.

