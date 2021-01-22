Return of bombings to Iraq after calls for US exit suspicious

In a statement issued on Thursday, Hezbollah considered it suspicious that the terrorist bombings have returned to Iraq after a period of stability and amid a surge of popular and official demands for the withdrawal of the US occupation forces from the country, Al-Manar TV reported.

The US administration responded to those calls by imposing more sanctions on the Hashd Shaabi Committee and its dear commanders in order to expose Iraq to the threats of ISIL and other terrorist groups, according to the statement.

In response to the brutal crime, the Iraqis must keep committed to alert, unity, independence, freedom, rejection of the US occupation, and exertion of more efforts to chase the remnants of the terrorist groups in the country, the statement emphasized.

Hezbollah also offered deep condolences to the Iraqi officials, people, and the martyrs’ families, hoping that God grants the wounded a speedy recovery and the entire Iraqi nation security as well as stability.

Two assailants detonated their explosive vests inside a market in Baghdad’s Tayaran Square on Thursday, killing at least 32 people and wounding over 100 others.

The ISIL terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the heinous attack.

MNA/PR