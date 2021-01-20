Zarif to visit Moscow, Caucasus next week

"I plan to travel to the Caucasus and Russia. I usually do not announce, but I think the dates of trips to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Russia, Armenia and Georgia have been set," said Zarif.

"We are also in talks with Turkey. Last night, I had a good telephone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu," he added.

"I intend to travel to countries that can work together to help the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis and the situation of peace and stability in the region," Iranian FM noted.

Zarif and his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Cavusoglu held a telephone conversation on Tuesday to discuss the bilateral ties.

The two sides also exchanged their views on the latest developments in bilateral relations in various fields of cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Turkey.

Previously, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will meet and hold talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in Moscow on Jan. 26.

Iranian and Russian foreign ministers are expected to continue exchanging views on international issues including the situation around the Nagorno-Karabakh region and also Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as well as the situation in Syria, Afghanistan, and the Persian Gulf region, she added.

ZZ/FNA13991101000581