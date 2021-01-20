IOC to make final decision on holding Olympics: Japan's amb.

President of Iran's National Olympic Committee Reza Salehi Amiri held a meeting with the Japanese Ambassador to Iran Ikawa Kazutoshi on Wednesday.

Salehi Amiri expressed hope that the 2020 Olympic Games will be hosted by Japan, adding that the country is capable of task due to having the necessary capacities and infrastructure.

Referring to the significance of bilateral cooperation, he called for signing a memorandum of understanding in the field of sports between the two countries.

The Japanese ambassador also noted that International Olympic Committee (IOC) makes the final decision in holding the 2020 Olympic Games and further voiced the readiness of Tokyo to host the event.

