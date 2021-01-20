Military support for Saudi coalition must be stopped: Spox

Saeed Khatibzadeh strongly condemned putting Ansarullah on the list of terrorist groups on Wednesday, noting, “This action will intensify the most catastrophic humanitarian crisis of the current century and will disrupt the course of the ongoing efforts to resolve the political crisis in Yemen.”

Emphasizing that the international community has rejected the move, he added that if the new US administration seeks to reconsider its failed policy in the Yemeni crisis, Washington must make the recent move ineffective and have a realistic look at the facts in Yemen.”

Khatibzadeh further called for ending political and military support of the United States for the Saudi-led coalition.

FA/ 5127051