  1. Politics
Jan 20, 2021, 9:27 PM

Military support for Saudi coalition must be stopped: Spox

Military support for Saudi coalition must be stopped: Spox

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman strongly condemned putting Yemen's Ansarullah on the list of terrorist groups and noted that military support for the Saudi-led coalition must be stopped.

Saeed Khatibzadeh strongly condemned putting Ansarullah on the list of terrorist groups on Wednesday, noting, “This action will intensify the most catastrophic humanitarian crisis of the current century and will disrupt the course of the ongoing efforts to resolve the political crisis in Yemen.”

Emphasizing that the international community has rejected the move, he added that if the new US administration seeks to reconsider its failed policy in the Yemeni crisis, Washington must make the recent move ineffective and have a realistic look at the facts in Yemen.”

Khatibzadeh further called for ending political and military support of the United States for the Saudi-led coalition.

FA/ 5127051

News Code 168821

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News