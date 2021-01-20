'Mostafa' to vie at Indian film fest.

“Mostafa”, produced by Peyman Shahmohammadi, was made with the support of the South Regional Film Organization and the Swedish Institute Film.

Mustafa is an Afghan man who lives with his family in Iran. This family does not have any identity cards and this creates a problem for them.

The Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) is an annual film festival held in Kolkata, India. Founded in 1995, it is the third-oldest international film festival in India.

The festival is organized by the West Bengal Film Centre under the West Bengal Government.

In 2021, it will be held from 18-24 January.

HJ/5126599