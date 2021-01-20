Ground forces ready to carry out special, combined operations

Warning that the enemy will regret if it makes miscalculations or acts upon miscalculations, the Iranian commander said: "The army's ground forces are ready to carry out special and combined operations."

Making the remarks on the sidelines of "Eghtedar 99" military drills, he added that the drill showcases the capabilities of the Iranian Army Ground Force.

"During these wargames, we witnessed using a combination of weapons and equipment by multi-skilled forces and multi-purpose army units."

Explaining that combined operations are among the most difficult ones to conduct, the commander underlined the readiness of the Army Ground Forces for carrying out such drills.

The Iranian Army Ground Force started a war game, codenamed Eghtedar (Power)-99, on Markan shores, in the country’s southeastern regions, on Tuesday morning.

The offensive wargame involves rapid reaction units and mobile and offense brigades. The troops attending the drill are receiving logistical and combat support from the Air Force and the Army Ground Force Airborne Division in the coastal zones, with the aim of evaluating the mobility and offense power of the brigades and corps and the mobile offense units of the Army Ground Force.

