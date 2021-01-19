Qatar voices readiness to mediate between Tehran, Seoul

In an interview with Bloomberg, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani pointed to the seizure of the South Korean tanker, saying, "We have received a request from the South Korean government regarding the Korean oil tanker."

“We are working with Iran on this issue to reach a solution. There are direct talks between the two sides," he added.

He further expressed hope that Doha will be able to facilitate dialogue between Iran and South Korea.

South Korea recently announced that the country had called on Doha officials to mediate between Tehran and Seoul over the seizure of a South Korean tanker.

In a statement, IRGC announced that the tanker was en route from the Saudi port of Al-Jubail to South Korea and was seized by Iranian forces due to repeated violations of marine environmental laws.

The ship was flying the South Korean flag and carrying 7,200 tons of ethanol, reads the statement, adding, the arrested crew are from South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Myanmar.

The tanker has been docked at Bandar Abbas Port and the case will be handed over to the judicial authorities for legal proceedings, noted IRGC.

FA/FNA 13991030000828