Kuwait conditionally ready to mediate between Tehran, Riyadh

Following Qatar's readiness to mediate between Tehran and Riyadh, the Turkish Anadolu Agency reported on Monday evening, citing informed diplomats at the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry, that the country was conditionally ready to mediate between Tehran and Riyadh.

According to the report, the sources said that Kuwait is ready to continue its mediation between Saudi Arabia and Iran if the appropriate conditions are provided.

The process of discussion and exchange of ideas in order to bring the points of view closer has not stopped and is always ongoing, the sources said.

The sources, who asked not to be named, added that Kuwait has always tried to bring points of view closer to each other and to resolve differences through diplomatic ways.

Everything that has been released about the resumption of mediation is purely analytical and not based on accurate information, the sources noted, adding, the differences between Saudi Arabia and Iran are not limited to Yemen, but also include Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, all of which are interrelated.

Stating that the agreement between Tehran and Riyadh will have positive consequences in the region, the sources said that this is something that Kuwait has always been looking for and hopes to achieve.

The report comes as Mutlaq Al-Qahtani, Special Envoy of the Qatari Foreign Minister, recently announced that Doha is ready to mediate between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

