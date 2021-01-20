Seoul nominates ex-advisor as foreign minister

Moon Jae-in picked Chung Eui-yong to replace Kang Kyung-wha, a move just hours before the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Kyung-wha has been first female foreign minister of South Korea since she was appointed in 2017 when the Moon administration came to power.

"I think it's my last chance to serve the country. I take this nomination as a candidate for public office with a humble and solemn heart," the report quoted Eui-yong as saying.

"If confirmed, I will do my utmost so that the foreign policy pursued by the Moon Jae-in government can bear fruit and the Korean Peninsula peace process can take root," he added, Anadolu reported.

On Monday, Moon said he hopes that stalled nuclear talks with North Korea will pick up from the Singapore summit.

Eui-yong, 74, also served as a diplomate in the US, Israel, Canada, Thailand.

