Jan 19, 2021, 8:40 AM

Qatar says it's time Persian Gulf Arabs start talks with Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (MNA) – Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said that his country has urged Persian Gulf Arab nations to enter a dialogue with Iran and that it was the right time for Doha to broker negotiations.

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who’s long called for a summit between leaders of the six-member Persian Gulf Cooperation Council and the Islamic Republic, said his government was “hopeful that this would happen and we still believe this should happen.”

"This is also a desire that's shared by other PGCC (Persian Gulf Cooperation Council) countries," he told Bloomberg.

This is while, Qatar has recently been able to resolve its diplomatic dispute with Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the UAE.

